Chief Minister of Bagmati State DormaniPoudel has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property due to floods and landslide in Bahrabise of Sindhupalchowk district.

Issuing a message today, Chief Minister Poudel said that the State government will make its maximum efforts and every possible step to search for the missing and rescue the injured. He wished for speedy recovery of the injured and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

A 10-member joint security force comprising Nepal Army and Nepal Police personnel has reached to the site for the search and rescue despite the hindrances caused after floods swept away a bridge at KhadiChaur.A helicopter belonging to Nepal army is also headed for rescue works in the affected site.

Source: National News Agency Nepal