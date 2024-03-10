Everyone is equal before laws, DPM Lamichhane says

Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane has said everyone should be equal in the eye of laws. In an inspection visit to the Nepal Police Headquarters on Sunday, the Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister said Nepal Police should perform service delivery to ensure security to every citizen. "Determine with the evidences not from an order on who is to be defendant while carrying out probe and investigation on a certain incident and crime. The investigation should be result-oriented and all should be equal in the eyes of laws," Lamichhane instructed. He urged the police personnel to investigate and book (the culprits) by being neutral on the basis of evidences not on the basis of post, position and fame. The Home Minister emphasized that the police administration should work by remaining under a certain policy and procedure. Likewise, Lamichhane instructed the Nepal Police to work with due priority for the cause of victims, women, children, senior citizens, differently-abled peopl e. Stating that the issues of usury victims and cooperative organizations have emerged as the key challenges now, the Home Minister has asked the Nepal Police officials to meet public aspirations in combating criminal activities. Source: National News Agency Nepal