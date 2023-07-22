The Railways Minister Advocate Nurul
Islam Sujon has said everyone should plant more trees to maintain the balance
of environment.
"I would like to urge you all to plant more and more trees at places whatever
you have and wherever you can as we get oxygen, firewood, food, neutrinos and
delicious fruit from trees which is very important for our daily life," he
said.
The minister said this while inaugurating a three-day agricultural fair
in Debiganj upazila of the district on Friday as the chief guest.
The government is giving more emphasis on forest, agro-based food bearing
trees, he added.
Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) of the upazila arranged the fair
on the Upazila Parishad (UP) premises under 'Kandal Crop Development
Project'.
On the occasion, Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Naim Morshed gave the welcome
speech.
It was addressed, among others, by Municipality Mayor Md, Abu Bakkar
Siddik Abu, LGED Upazila Engineer Sahriar Sakil, upazila Awami
League President Gias Uddin Chowdary, its General Secretary Hasnat
Zaman Chowdary Jarje, Senior Vice-President of Debiganj Upazila
Awami League Golam Rahman Sarker and Sadar UP Chairman Asraful
Alam Emu.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Debiganj Md, Golam
Ferdous Presided over the function while the DAE Official Zinat
Ara conducted it.
A total of 14 stalls were set up in the fair.
Earlier, the railways minister distributed 257 new bicycles among the same
number of girl students in Debiganj Upazila of the district before Jumma
prayers.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha