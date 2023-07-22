General

The Railways Minister Advocate Nurul

Islam Sujon has said everyone should plant more trees to maintain the balance

of environment.

"I would like to urge you all to plant more and more trees at places whatever

you have and wherever you can as we get oxygen, firewood, food, neutrinos and

delicious fruit from trees which is very important for our daily life," he

said.

The minister said this while inaugurating a three-day agricultural fair

in Debiganj upazila of the district on Friday as the chief guest.

The government is giving more emphasis on forest, agro-based food bearing

trees, he added.

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) of the upazila arranged the fair

on the Upazila Parishad (UP) premises under 'Kandal Crop Development

Project'.

On the occasion, Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Naim Morshed gave the welcome

speech.

It was addressed, among others, by Municipality Mayor Md, Abu Bakkar

Siddik Abu, LGED Upazila Engineer Sahriar Sakil, upazila Awami

League President Gias Uddin Chowdary, its General Secretary Hasnat

Zaman Chowdary Jarje, Senior Vice-President of Debiganj Upazila

Awami League Golam Rahman Sarker and Sadar UP Chairman Asraful

Alam Emu.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Debiganj Md, Golam

Ferdous Presided over the function while the DAE Official Zinat

Ara conducted it.

A total of 14 stalls were set up in the fair.

Earlier, the railways minister distributed 257 new bicycles among the same

number of girl students in Debiganj Upazila of the district before Jumma

prayers.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha