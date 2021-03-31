Human Rights

Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra Thapa on Wednesday said that efforts were underway to guarantee education, health, service and self-employment to ex-army personnel. It means to make retired life of ex army personnel easier, he said at an ex-army conference organised here at the Mid-Eastern Division of Nepali Army at Bardibas in Mahottari.

He referred to the theme for ex armies, 'Education, health, facility and self-employment: basis for self-dignity and prosperity'.

Stating that Nepali Army is always ready to face any challenge in course of fulfilling its responsibility given by the Constitution for the nation, he said the nation and people have high hopes in the army and the institution is always committed not to let them down.

Source: National News Agency Nepal