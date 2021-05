Health & Safety

Former auditor general Khem Prasad Dahal died of COVID-19 infection. 66-year old Dahal of Katunje, Bhaktapur died of the infection this evening as he was undergoing treatment at Nepal Police Hospital.

He was with ventilator support for past eight days. According to family member, though they had brought medicines from India as per the doctors’ advice, he died before they could be administered.

Dahal is survived by his two sons.

Source: National News Agency Nepal