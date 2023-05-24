Islama Rahaman, wife of late former chief justice
(CJ) and also ex-Chief Adviser to the 1996 caretaker government Muhammad
Habibur Rahman, passed away today while undergoing treatment at United
Hospital in the capital.
She was admitted at the hospital following a cardiac arrest on May 5 and
breathed her last around 1:16 pm.
She left behind her three daughters, a son-in-law and a grandson and a host
of friends, relatives, well wishers and admirers to mourn her death, family
source said.
She was buried at Banani graveyard after a namaj-e-janaza at Gulshan's Azad
Mosque in the city after Asr prayers.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha