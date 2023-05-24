General

Islama Rahaman, wife of late former chief justice

(CJ) and also ex-Chief Adviser to the 1996 caretaker government Muhammad

Habibur Rahman, passed away today while undergoing treatment at United

Hospital in the capital.

She was admitted at the hospital following a cardiac arrest on May 5 and

breathed her last around 1:16 pm.

She left behind her three daughters, a son-in-law and a grandson and a host

of friends, relatives, well wishers and admirers to mourn her death, family

source said.

She was buried at Banani graveyard after a namaj-e-janaza at Gulshan's Azad

Mosque in the city after Asr prayers.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha