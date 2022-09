Key Issues

Ex-King Gyanendra Shah has expressed grief over the demise of the United Kingdom Queen Elizabeth-II.

In a condolence message sent on Friday, he noted that the solemn Royal values the Queen grounded during her tenure was worth-remembering.

Paying homage to the Queen Elizabeth-II, the ex-Monarch has extended condolences to the grief-stricken British Royal families, the British government and its people. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal