Nepali Congress youth leader and former Member of Parliament Ramhari Khatiwada has donated health supplies in the district. Khatiwada provided goods worth four hundred thousand rupees including sanitizer, chlorine, mask, PPE sets among others.

He transported the medical supplies from Kathmandu to his constituency in order to help consolidate the campaign against Corona virus. “It is my first duty to keep my constituents safe, hence I got this supplies from Kathmandu in coordination with the Home Ministry amidst the tight lockdown,” Khatiwada said.

The medical supplies were handed over to the heads of all the local level units in the district. It has been distributed to all the 75 wards in the district. Likewise, the support was also made to the security agencies, red cross, media houses and journalists in the district.

Source: National News Agency