General

The 'Ex-Nepal Army Personnel Conference' is starting from coming March 23.

Chief of Army Staff Prabhuram Sharma will inaugurate the 'Conference and Health Camp' to be held under the coordination of the Army Management and Military Welfare Board in Dipayal, according to the Military Public Relations and Information Directorate. The conference will then move to Dhangadi, Surkhet and to Nepalgunj.

The veterans, who have spent most of their energetic time in military service, celebrate the conference as an important occasion to meet colleagues, exchange joys and sorrows, and express grievances with the organization's leadership.

According to Nepal Army Spokesperson Narayan Silwal, the conference has been organized targeting 8,151 beneficiaries living in 19 districts under the Western Command. The objective is to listen to the grievances of veterans and dependent families, seeking their opinions and providing health services including door-to-door services.

The Military Welfare Fund has been implementing short-term, medium-term and long-term plans for health, education, skills and self-employment and facilities for around one million beneficiaries.

The main objective of the conference is to inform the beneficiaries about the welfare work, listen to their grievances, collect opinions and suggestions through interaction and provide health care services through the camp.

Source: National News Agency Nepal