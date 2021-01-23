General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the problems of former People's Liberation Army (PLA) would be resolved politically.

At a discussion with commanders of ex-PLA at the Prime Minister's residence, Baluwatar, today, PM Oli assured of not betraying them as in the past, informed PM's press adviser Surya Thapa.

Showing respect to their contributions, sacrifices, devotion and dream for revolution during the time of people's war, Prime Minister Oli, said "The erstwhile leadership had emotionally cheated you. The conclusion you have drawn after knowing the fact is right. Be assured, we would address your problems politically. You would not be betrayed again as in the past". ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal