Former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that he would also write a travelogue after taking retirement from politics.

Launching a travelogue entitled 'Reminisces of Europe Tour" by Madan Lama (Lamakhule) here today, leader Nepal said he was not allowed to remain away from politics on his wish.

The ex-PM lamented that he was prevented from taking retirement on his free will by creating pressure that a leader should not run away when his active role was necessary.

"When I was in position questions were placed about retirement and when I wanted retirement again the questions emerged".

Book author Rai said he wrote the travelogue reflecting his experiences and observations during his Europe tour. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal