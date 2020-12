General

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi has paid a courtesy call on former Speaker of the House of Representatives Krishna Bahadur Mahara today.

Matters related to mutual interests and benefits were discussed in the meeting. It may be noted that the Nepal Communist Party (Dahal-Nepal) Group had nominated ex-Speaker Mahara as the standing committee member of the party.

Ambassador Yanqi also had a courtesy call on former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal today. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal