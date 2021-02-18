General

The exam of a student has been cancelled in Dailekh as he was found making TikTok video during the examination.

Exam of Roshan Shahi was cancelled after he uploaded a TikTok video incorporating the activities carried out during exam hours.

The National Examinations Board invalidated the exam of Shahi, a 12th grader at Kalika Secondary School at Aathbis municipality-6.

Shahi who sat for class 12 exam held in November had made a TikTok video of the activities carried out during exam hour and uploaded it, reads the notice issued by the Board.

Similarly, the Board also recommended the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to take departmental action restricting teacher Kamal Bahadur Shahi, who was assigned as supervisor at the school, and invigilator Chakra Bahadur Shahi from participating in any examination.

Source: National News Agency Nepal