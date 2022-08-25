General

Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, Kulman Ghising, and Mayor of Birgunj metropolitan city, Rajeshman Singh, held discussion regarding problems seen in electricity supply in the metropolis in recent period.

Mayor Singh met Ghising as well as Chief of NEA, Birgunj, distribution centre in Kathmandu on Wednesday and briefed about the existing problems related to electricity.

On the occasion, Mayor Singh urged Ghising to resolve the problem of irregular power supply taking place in Birgunj immediately.

He also informed about the issues like fifth wire installation for the management of street light in Birgunj, underground wire management, shifting high-tension line on the houses at Panitanki area and shifting high-tension line of Bypass Inarwa area.

Similarly, Executive Director Ghising assured that Birgunj Distribution Centre would forward the activity to take it in process in order to resolve such problems, said Mayor Singh's Personal Secretary, Satya Raj Ghimire.

Source: National News Agency Nepal