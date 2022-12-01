Key Issues

Minister for Urban Development and CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Metmani Chaudhari has said the existing alliance of the ruling parties would form new government. Nepali Congress will lead the new government, he added.

“Discussions are going on about the formation of new government. The alliance of five parties will form the new government. The leadership of the government and allocation of ministries will also be decided with consensus,” Minister Chaudhari explained.

Speaking at a programme here Thursday, Chaudhari asserted that the existing alliance will itself lead the government for coming five years. There will be no new alliance for government, he underscored.

“Sher Bahadur Deuba is the next prime minister,” he said, ruling out the possibility of small parties like Rastriya Swatantra Party leading the new government.

The country will get new government by mid February. Although the votes his party gained was not up to the expectation, it was comparatively satisfactory.

Minister Chaudhari also assured that the problems of landless squatters in the Kathmandu Valley would also be resolved within 35 days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal