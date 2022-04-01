General

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale today said that it has been decided upon to continue the existing ruling alliance for the purpose of the May 13 local election as well.

District taskforces would be created for the coalition to join hands each other in the election, he said talking to media-persons at Biratnagar airport.

Budget worth Rs 16 billion has been allocated for land acquisition to upgrade the airport into a regional/international airport, he said, adding that he has directed the operation of a Biratnagar-Lukla flight on a daily basis.

Source: National News Agency Nepal