General

Stakeholders here have urged the authorities to expand the scope of PCR test and contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The district disaster management committee meeting on Friday appealed to the government to expand PCR test as coronavirus infection was spreading notably for some days after the lockdown was lifted.

The meeting concluded that people's movement was increasing on the eve of the Dashain festival thereby contributing to the surge on spread of virus. The meeting urged the federal and state governments to increase the medical staffs and stuffs including testing kits.

It may be noted that 19 persons have died of infection and 1,361 are found infected so far in the district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal