business, Trading

The country's export earnings from goods during the July-April period of the current fiscal year (FY23) reached US$4,567.76 crore having an overall growth of 5.38 percent.

The single-month export earnings in this April totaled $395.60 crore, according to the latest statistics of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).

The EPB data showed that during this 10-month period, export earning from the country's major export item RMG was $3,857.75 crore while export earning from knitwear was $2,096 crore.

The performances of other major exportable items during this 10-month period were woven garments - $1,760 crore, jute and jute goods - $77 crore, agricultural products - $74 crore, frozen fish - $37 crore, chemical products -$35 crore and plastic products -$17 crore.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha