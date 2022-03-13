General

CPN UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said production of exportable goods is imperative to prop up national economy. He said it during a programme organized by the Department of Industry, Commerce and Supply of the party here Sunday.

He stressed the need for augmenting agricultural products, which is the base of country's economy. Physical infrastructures, connectivity, human resources, modernization of agriculture, promotion of digital initiatives are also important pillars to ensure economic prosperity.

According to him, it is an achievement to have Nepal recommended to be upgraded to the status of developing countries from the least developed country (LDC) status. Nepal also made satisfactory progress on 14 indicators in relation to the achievement of SDGs.

He hoped that the economic activities would be restored with the globally subsided state of COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal