Normal life has been affected in Jajarkot, Rukum-West and Dolpa districts with continued rain since last night.

Snowfall coupled with rain is still continuing in higher hills of Upper Dolpa, Barekot of Jajarkot and Aathbiskot municipality of Rukum-West.

Telecommunications service has been disrupted in most of the areas with the snowfall. Normal life has been adversely affected due to immoderate drop in temperature, shared Jayakrishna Hamal, a teacher of Kumli School in Dolpa.

Locals said that it has been difficult to arrange feeds for livestock with halt in the collection of fodder due to dipping mercury. Teaching and learning activities have also been affected following extreme cold. Continued rain has also troubled the transportation service in the area.

Source: National News Agency Nepal