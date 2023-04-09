General

Vice President Ramsahaya Prasad Yadav has called for participation of all sides to ensure an access of eye care service in the country's rural areas.

Addressing the golden jubilee celebration of Nepal Eye Hospital in Kathmandu on Sunday, he pointed out that the service expansion for eye treatment in the remote areas is still a challenge though some achievements were made in reduction of blindness.

Though some percentage point of blindness has reduced, eye care service is still a challenge in the remote area due to the increased population and the senior citizens in Nepal, according to the Vice President. Urging all the stakeholders to focus on eye care service expansion, Vice President Yadav said that additional efforts should be made from the government, non-governmental and the private sector.

Likewise, Yadav praised the role played by Nepal Eye Hospital for eye treatment service, production of skilled human resource and reduction of blindness through community programmes.

Established in 2030 BS, the hospital has catered services to more than 3.1 million people so far, according to the Hospital's Chairman Dr Gopal Prasad Pokharel.

Likewise, surgery for the eye treatment was carried out on more than 125,000 patients.

Currently, the hospital has 14 eye specialists for the treatment of cornea, cataract, glaucoma, retina and child eye treatment.

The hospital said that as many as 700 OPD patients visit the hospital every day.

Source: National News Agency Nepal