Key Issues

Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa has viewed that all facilities except salaries entitled to government employees ranging from high ranking like President to ward chair should be curtailed to rid the country of economic burden.

Increasing economic crisis of the country could be reduced by at least stemming expenditures that are spent in general from the state coffer in medical treatment of government officials especially high ranking ones, he said while addressing the 11th annual general meeting of the Distributors Association of Nepal here Saturday. “We all can pledge and implement that we, the public officials, won't take and provide a single rupee from the state coffer for medical treatment,” he said.

“Lawmakers take salaries. They also get allowances by attending a parliament meeting. It will help ease economic management in the country only when they refuse to take such facilities realising that the country is in difficulty this year,” Thapa reiterated.

The government should also cut expenditures on the budget for the next fiscal year, 2023/24 as the country’s economy has shrunk, he viewed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal