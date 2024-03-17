Fagu formally begins with installation of Chir at Basantapur

Kathmandu: Chir was installed following established rituals today at Basantapur, as a mark of the commencement of Fagu or Holi festival. The festival formally begins in the Kathmandu Valley and nationwide with the people from the Manandhar community installing the Chir, a bamboo pole decorated with a tuft of colorful pieces of cloth in three tiers at the top end. According to a local Tirthalal Tandukar, the placing of the Chir marks the commencement of the festival of color and the people of Kathmandu pay homage to the Chir. Following the completion of the Holi festival, people would collect the pieces of clothes from the Chir and keep it in their homes with a belief that it will bring good luck for them. The Chir will be dispersed in local Tundikhel. This year, the festival falls on March 24 in hilly districts including the districts in the Kathmandu Valley and it is being observed on March 25 in the Terai/Madhesh. Source: National News Agency Nepal