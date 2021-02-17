General

The weather will gradually start improving from Thursday. Most parts of the country saw partly to generally cloudy conditions with some places of the high-hilly and mountainous regions experiencing light snowfall due to the influence of the westerly wind since the past some days.

Meteorologist Sameer Shrestha said the latest weather system will become weak and exit from tonight and it will be fair and sunny from Thursday.

Today, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy with chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high-hilly and mountainous regions of Province no 1, the Karnali province, the Gandaki province and the Sudurpaschim province towards the afternoon.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division stated in its weather update that the minimum temperature was 6.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 22.5 degrees Celsius in the Kathmandu Valley in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, the lowest minimum temperature of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jumla in the last 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal