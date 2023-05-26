General

Police have arrested one more person who is accused of having involvement in the fake Bhutanese refugee scam. The arrest was made on Friday and the arrested is Laxmi Maharjan.

Information to this was shared by Chief of the District Police Range, Kathmandu, Senior Superintendent of Police, Dan Bahadur Karki.

During the police investigations into the scam, Maharjan received a chunk of amount collected by the fraud via the bank transfer. She was absconding after facing the charge for her role in the scam.

She was presented to the Kathmandu District Court on Friday itself. With the arrest of Maharjan, the number of people detained over the charge has reached 17.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal