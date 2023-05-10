General

The CPN (UML) has suspended party secretary Top Bahadur Rayamajhi over his alleged involvement in the fake Bhutanese refugee scam. To cooperate in the investigation into the scam, Rayamajhi has been suspended as party secretary until the case is settled, according to a statement issued today by party general secretary Shankar Pokharel.

The party is concerned over the arrest warrant issued against secretary Rayamajhi in the case, said Pokharel in the statement, adding that, "We believe in the rule of law."

The party has taken it seriously that he (Rayamajhi) failed to abide by the party's direction to cooperate in the investigations by voluntarily presenting himself to the investigation body and make clear about his status on the scam after the arrest warrant was issued, reads the statement urging him to follow the direction. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal