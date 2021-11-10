General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has wished happiness, peace and prosperity to all Kirant community members at home and abroad on the occasion of the 137th birth anniversary of Mahaguru Falgunanda.

On the occasion of Falgunanda Jayanti, the President has conveyed a message of good wishes and expressed the belief that the knowledge and teachings of Mahaguru Falgunanda, a national luminary and social reformer, would have a positive impact on the society and provide impetus to the path of righteousness.

Lauding the important role of Falgunanda in the educational, social, economic and cultural development of the Kirant community, especially in the hilly districts of eastern Nepal, Prime Minister Deuba said that his principles of love, non-violence, gender equality and spirituality would promote mutual harmony and tolerance in the society.

Source: National News Agency Nepal