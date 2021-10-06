General

The Ministry of Physical Infrastructure Development of Bagmati Province has hiked the fare of the public transport in Kathmandu Valley as well as in the Province having 13 districts.

The Ministry has increase the fare by up to 23 per cent for public transport outside of Kathmandu Valley while fare has been hiked in the Valley based on the kilo metre.

With the latest hike, consumers commuting inside the Valley now should pay Rs 18 for distance between 0 to 5 kilometre, Rs 23 upto 10 kilometre, Rs 30 upto 20 kilo metre and Rs 35 above 20 kilo metre.

The provincial government has been entrusted with the responsibility to revise fare of public transport for both long and short route within their province as per the decision of the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure Development recently.

Source: National News Agency Nepal