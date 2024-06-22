Farewell darbar held for outgoing army chief



The outgoing Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed received farewell ‘darbar’ here today.

He also exchanged views with the military officers, junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and other army personnel of different ranks, according to an ISPR press release.

Army personnel from all cantonments participated in the darbar through Video teleconferencing (VTC), the release added.

In his farewell address, the Army Chief expressed his special gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, saying that the Bangladesh Army has stood with its head high before the world today as a modern and smart force due to the sincere efforts of the premier.

He also expressed his sincere gratitude to all concerned for their full cooperation during discharging duties.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha