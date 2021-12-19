Trading

Poultry farmers have been relieved of their problems without easy access to the market for their products.

Thanks to the Kisan Feed Industry Private Limited based in Chitwan district, which is purchasing chicken eggs from farmers at their doorsteps across the country. This service of the company aims to help farmers save their money spent on commission for taking their products to the market and customers eat fresh and healthy eggs, said the company.

For this, the company has opened its branches across the country.

A poultry company, Daunne Agrofarm Pvt. Ltd, has been opened in Nawalparasi with the investment of the company. It has raised around 300,000 layer chickens. Over 136,000 eggs have been produced from the Agrofarm on a daily basis, which have been supplied to its customers at their doorsteps. Similarly, the company collects the same amount of eggs from farmers.

The company has opened 10 depots across the country so far to facilitate the supply of eggs to its customers, according to the company executive director Binod Pokhrel. "We aim to open at least 20 other depots in main cities of the country. Now we have been supplying eggs to the areas where our depots have not been opened," he said.

It has been supplying eggs to Kathmandu, Nepalgunj, Janakpur, Surkhet, Dhangadhi, Itahari, and Butwal.

It has opened its sales outlets at Naikap, Banasthali, Pepsikola, Jorpati, Naksal, Samakhushi and Nayabazaar in Kathmandu district, Sanihil Line in Surkhet and Itahari in Sunsari, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal