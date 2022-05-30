General

Various farmers' associations have demanded timely availability of fertilizers and seeds to farmers.

The government should devise plans and programmes to address the perennial problem of lack of fertilizers and seeds, they said in a joint statement today. Those associations that have joined hands for the cause are the All Nepal Peasants Federation (Revolutionary Center), the All Nepal Peasants Federation, the All Nepal Peasants Federation (Revolutionary), the All Nepal Progressive Peasants Association and the All Nepal Peasants Union.

In view of the world's current situation, the government should stop exports of essentials and food items and adopt preparedness to avert any food crisis in the country, they suggested.

They have also demanded a withdrawal of price increment of petroleum products and the control of inflation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal