business

After Phedikhola rural municipality began operating agriculture ambulance, the farmers here have been happy with the hope that they would sell the agricultural products from their farms.

The farmers were earlier worried over the extended lockdown enforced to contain the coronavirus, which had resulted in no sale of their products. Rural municipality chairperson Ghanashyam Subedi informed that the agricultural products were going to waste for lack of market in the wake of stay-at-home order.

“Now, with the operation of ambulance, they can sell the agro products- vegetables and fruits- from their farms,” he said, adding that it helps regulate the supply in market.

The rural municipality has managed to buy the vegetables and fruits from the farms and reach the market so that supply of daily essentials would not be affected, he added.

Similarly, a farmer from Tallokudule, Bishnu Subedi said they were happy because the rural municipality bought their products giving more price than the usual one. As the local level has assured of purchase, the farmers here are encouraged to continue the vegetable and fruit farming, he added.

Another farmer from Phedikhola-4, Chhayadutta Poudel, who raises livestock, shared that the rural municipality had been providing 10 percent grant to the farmers in order make the rural municipality self sufficient on agricultural products. Recent purchase of products from field has given further boosted morale to those involved in agriculture.

Source: National News Agency Nepal