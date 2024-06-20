Farmers expect bumper Boro production in Manikganj

Boro harvesting is going to be ended soon with a bumper production exceeding its fixed target in all seven upazilas of the district.

A target was set to produce 2, 56,304 tonnes of clean rice from 48,775 hectares of land in the district during the current season, the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources said. But finally the farmers cultivate Boro crops on 48,995 hectares of land.

DAE office sources said local varieties of Boro on the river beds of the Padma, Jamuna, Dhaleshwari, Kaliganga and other small rivers of the district fixedr 500 hectares of land, but cultivation of the local variety of Boro exceeded its fixt target.

Abu Mohammad Enayet Ullah, Deputy Director of the DAE, said the farmers are expecting a good production as the favourable weather was prevailing all over the district.

To make the cultivation a grand success, necessary measures were taken to supply quality seeds, fertilizers, insecticides and other Agri inputs to the farmers timely at fair prices side by side with ensuri

ng power supply by the Power Development Board (PDB) and Rural Electrification Board (REB), said an official of the DAE.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha