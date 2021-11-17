Trading

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Mahindra Raya Yadav on Wednesday was of the view that farmers should be given right to determine value of their products so that middlemen in agriculture would be discouraged.

He pledged the government would provide subsidies equally to big and small scale entrepreneurs so as to attract farmers. There is coffee farming potentiality in the country, he said at an event organised here by the National Tea and Coffee Development Board on the occasion of the 17th National Coffee Day.

The Minister pointed out the need of coordination among the local and provincial levels and stakeholders to provide compensations for crops damaged due to disasters. It was underway, he added. Yadav also underscored coordination at the rural municipality level to effectively implement the management of insurance of agricultural crops.

Attending representatives of various organisations in the field of coffee farming urged the government to provide subsidies to the farmers so as to make the country’s economy dynamic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal