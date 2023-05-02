General

Agri experts in a function here urged the

farmers to cultivate 'Bangabandhu Dhan 100' which is also known as 'BRRI Dhan

100' at larger scale to get desired output against the variety and to achieve

sustainable food security.

"It is a high yielding variety rice which contains much protein and zinc.

This rice is similar to Nazirshail rice. The quality of this rice is very

good and the production of yield is satisfactory", they said.

The agri experts made the observations while they were addressing a function

on sample crop cutting of 'Bangabandhu Dhan 100' on the land of farmer Al-

Amin at Bara Daudpur Village under Rasulpur union of Sadullapur upazila in

the district today.

Sadullapur upazila agriculture office arranged the function to give

inspiration to the local farmers so that they are interested to farm the

variety in coming seasons.

Upazila agriculture office Krishibid Matiul Alam attended the function and

addressed it as the chief guest and upazila agriculture extension officer

Mahabul Alam Basunia spoke at the event as special guest.

Sub assistant plant protection officer Abdur Rab and farmer Al-Amin spoke at

the function, among others.

The speakers in their speeches underscored the need for farming the variety

to get desired production, to earn economic profit against the variety.

Earlier, the guests elaborately described the farming and technological

methods of Bangabandhu Dhan 100 and urged them to disseminate the ideas

received from thee function to other fellow farmers of the locality.

After harvesting, the farmers present expressed their satisfaction over the

yield as 27.50 maunds of paddy with moisture have been produced from a bigha

of land.

A large number of farmers, local elites including media men were present on

the occasion.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha