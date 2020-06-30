General

Farmers in the district have been worried over the declining price of maize. The farmers who already suffered much with fall army worm in the maize are not getting proper price for their produce.

Ramesh Adhikari from Lalbandi Municipality-17 viewed they cultivated maize amid the threat of fall army worm and hailstone, but there is not good market of the product, which resulted in their despair. The restriction on movement of vehicles in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown affected the market and supply of agricultural products.

Compared to the previous year, it cost more for the maize production this year. Not getting proper price at such situation is adding further woes. The maize price declined two fold. The farmers complained that they had sold the maize at Rs 3,000 per quintal last year, which is now declined to Rs 1500 per quintal.

Another farmer Bhim Bahadur Koirala from Shankarpur of Bagmati Municipality-8 shared that he cultivated maize in one hectare of land. Buying fertilizers, pesticides, and seeds increased the cost.

“The government ignored the farmers’ plights because it did not fix the support price of maize although it decided the support price of other products,” said another Junga Bahadur Mahato.

Source: National News Agency Nepal