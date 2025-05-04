Contact Us
Father and Daughter Killed in Road Accident in Chandrapur


Kathmandu: A man and his daughter riding a motorcycle have died after being hit by a car in Chandrapur-4 along the East-West Highway. The motorcycle (Na3Pa 9512) they were riding was hit by a car (Ba6Cha 3526) coming towards Chandrapur from Hetauda.



According to National News Agency Nepal, motorcycle rider, 60-year-old Baliram Sahni, a resident of Malahitol, Garuda Municipality-3, and his 40-year-old daughter Urmiladevi Sahni, were injured in the accident and died during treatment at the local hospital said Rajkumar Rai, Deputy Superintendent of Police at the Area Police Office, Chandranigahpur.



The car has been impounded while the driver taken into custody for necessary legal action.

