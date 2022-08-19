General

A 22-year-old youth and his nine-month baby died of electrocution while fishing in Guhekhola near Kotre of Shukla Gandaki Municipality in Tanahun on Thursday.

The deceased are Chitra Bahadur Bambo and his son Adi Bambo from Nisdi Rural Municipality-5 in the district of Palpa, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Tanahun Yubraj Khadka said.

Likewise, Chitra's wife Dilmaya Bambo, 19, is hurt in the accident that happened while fishing by the use of electricity.

Critically hurt from the electric shock, all three were rushed to the Pokhara-based Gandaki Medical College where the two passed away last night.

Dilmaya is receiving treatment in the same hospital, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal