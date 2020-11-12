General

Farmers have said the tea production has increased in the autumn season this year compared to that of the last year. The tea produce has gone up due to enabling weather condition in the season.

The tea yielding was higher when there was no raining this season as was in the last. It helped the growth of tea leaves. Farmers’ frustration to tea estate has decreased with the rise in the production and price level.

The farmers have no bound of happiness with the increase of green tea leaves price to Rs 50 from the range of Rs 30-Rs 40 per kg this season.

“The production increased due to favourable weather condition in the new autumn season despite torrential raining up to September 16”, said Dambar Katuwal, tea farmer of Suryodaya municipality. “The industrialists have also upped the price. With this the income from tea production has also increased”, he added.

Katuwal further said the production of the tea has doubled this year. There was no such disease impending the production so farmers did not invest much to this front as well, he noted.

Tea industrialist of Ilam municipality, Sankhujung, Tanka Dahal said the supply of tea to the industry has increased with the rise in production in the autumn season.

Source: National News Agency Nepal