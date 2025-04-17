FC Chitwan Secures Place in NSL Playoff



Kathmandu: FC Chitwan has reached the playoffs of the Nepal Super League (NSL) Football Tournament after defeating Dhangadhi FC in the final match of the league phase.





According to National News Agency Nepal, FC Chitwan reached the playoff of the Super League for the first time with a 3-1 win over Dhangadhi FC in the match held at Tripureshwor-based Dasharath Stadium. Chitwan gathered 10 points in six matches to finish in the third position, while Dhangadhi stands in second position with 11 points, despite the loss.





With this victory of Chitwan, the journey of Kathmandu Rangers has been limited to the league-phase. Though Kathmandu Rangers and Pokhara Thunders share the same points, Pokhara edged Kathmandu due to goal difference.





Lalitpur City FC and Dhangadhi will face each other in the first qualifier while Chitwan plays Pokhara in the eliminator. The loser of the first qualifier will have a second chance to play the second qualifier against the winner of the eliminator. The winner of the first qualifier will qualify for the final match directly.

