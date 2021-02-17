General

A delegation from the Federation of Contractors' Associations of Nepal (FCAN) today called on Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Top Bahadur Rayamajhi and apprised him of issues existing in the construction sector.

The delegation led by FCAN President Rabi Singh drew the government attention towards various persisting issues relating to refundable deposit amount, deadline extension, withdrawal of VAT in diesel price, fine, interest and additional charge, peace and security, project handover, credit line commission, price hike and COVID-19 safety standards, among others. The FCAN delegation also presented possible ways for solution.

The construction sector has faced liquidity crisis due to impact of COVID-19 and it is highly necessary to give back the five percent refundable deposit to contractors on the basis of bank securities so as to revive the sector which had remained almost shut due to the post-COVID-19 liquidity crisis, the delegation insisted.

The delegation apprised the Minister about serial-wise attacks and incidents of arsons being carried out targeting contractors and constructions machinery at different parts of the country lately and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.

FCAN vice president Aang Dorji Lama (AD), deputy general secretary Tanka Prasad Chaulagain, treasurer Hiran Kumar Shrestha, executive committee member Ashok Kumar KC and office chief Prem Singh Aier were in the delegation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal