General

The Federation of Contractors' Association of Nepal (FCAN), Associate Members Coordination Committee has welcomed the 12th amendment to the Public Procurement Regulation.

During the 11th gathering of the Committee, the participants said the amendment was positive. They also took time to insist on continuous efforts for construction-friendly atmosphere.

FCAN honorary member federal parliament member spoke the need of amending the Public Procurement Act to see 'improvements' in the construction industry.

He was of the view of making contractors and employees equally responsible to see better results in the construction industry.

FCAN president Rabi Singh said the construction industry felt respite with the amendment to the Public Procurement Regulations. He sought the role of people in the construction sector to make it more decent. As he argued, the pace of physical development would be slowed down in the absence of the cooperation and support of contractors.

FCAN senior vice-president Ang Dorjee Lama (AD) advised contractors to work competently and deliver efficiently.

The gathering unanimously elected a new working committee with NC Sherpa, Bhairaja Shrestha and Ramesh Adhikari as coordinators. As per the FCAN statute, its vice-president shall automatically serve as the coordinator of the Associate Member Coordination Committee. Similarly, Nawaraj Shrestha and Mohan Karki have been elected secretaries. Madhav Prasad Acharya is treasurer and Laxmi Karki and Krishnahari Chaulagain joint-secretaries.

Source: National News Agency Nepal