Feasibility study of Jajarkot-Jumla tunnel route completed



A feasibility study for the construction of a tunnel route connecting Kushe Rural Municipality in Jajarkot to Jumla district has been completed. The route lies along the Lumbini-Rara road section.

Initiated some three years ago, the Department of Roads had signed a deal with ITECO-TMS-RAYS JV last year to carry out the feasibility study. The company submitted its report to the Department by completing the feasibility study in more than a year’s time.

Chief of the JV, Rajiv Jha, said that the pre-feasibility study report has been submitted to the Department. The project, once completed, is 10 kms long and connects Sangta of Kushe Rural Municipality-8 in Jajarkot and Imilchaghari of Tatopani Rural Municipality-8 in Jumla.

As estimated, the project is likely to cost Rs 35 billion and the distance to travel to Rara Lake through Dang, Salyan, Jajarkot and Jumla will be cut short.

Likewise, the pre-feasibility study team has concluded that the construction of a tunnel there will be appropriate.

As per the pre-

feasibility report, the Department of Roads shall advance the detailed project report for the advancement of the work.

Politician and former minister from Jumla, Naresh Bhandari, said the tunnel project shall open multiple doors to development in Karnali if the project is completed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal