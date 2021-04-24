General

The Federation of Forest Users Nepal (FECOFUN) has decided to allow its over 1,400 buildings across the country to use as Covid-19 quarantine centers. The Federation meeting held on Friday under the chair of Bharati Pathak announced to allow the use of its organization physical structures as the quarantine facilities and decided to implement the health safety protocols prescribed by the government strictly.

Besides, the meeting agreed to launch public awareness campaign against the virus, assist food and sanitation items to improvised and daily-wage workers’ families in coordination with the local government and contribute to the Local Disaster Management Fund. According to FECOFUN secretary Thakur Bhandari, the meeting decided to give priority to incapacitated, women, poor, aged, dalit, indigenous and backward community in any sorts of assistance campaign during the crisis.

Concluding that the risk of Covid-19 had increased again, the Federation realized its role to be played against the virus.

The Federation has demanded the government bring the Federal Forest Regulations immediately. Thanking the government for scrapping the Scientific Forest Guidelines 2071 BS, it has sought the implementation of standards for the sustainable management of forests.

More, the meeting called for lifting the ban on the cutting, use and sale of forest products in several parts of the country and the provision of a triple-tax system in the related field.

The Federation has demanded the federal, province and local governments accord priority to community forests in their policies, programmes and budget for the upcoming fiscal and observe this year as the tree transplantation year.----

Source: National News Agency Nepal