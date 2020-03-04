General

The office of the Nepalese Consulate General in Melbourne hosted a meet and greet with delegates from Free Education Consultancies of Nepal (FECON) and some of Melbournes leading education providers on Friday 28 February 2020.

FECON President Yubraj Katwal Vice Presidents Dipak Silwal and Lab Raj Mainali and General Secretary Bhupal Tamang were welcomed by Hon. Consul General of Nepal to Victoria Chandra Yonzon with traditional khada and gifts before presentations by institute representatives.

The international delegation is scheduled to travel to Australia from 15 30 February to research sustainable Nepalese student flow with Australian education providers and enhance relationship with education providers and promote Nepalese students.

Source: Consulate General of Nepal Victoria Australia