Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya has said the Election Commission has been making preparation to hold elections as holding federal and provincial election by mid-December was its responsibility.

At a central-level review programme of recently held local-level election, Thapaliya shared that it was the responsibility of the EC to hold federal and provincial election and decision is yet to be taken in this regard.

It was unfortunate to count vote in the local election by building a barbed wire fencing, which he said is due to security reason, he said.

Facilities given to employees during the poll were realistic, he said, adding that the Commission has completed review of the local election in all seven provinces.

