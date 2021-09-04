General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the civil administration would be made more systematic and sharp by bringing the Federal Civil Service Act at the earliest possible time.

Releasing a publication of Nepal Civil Servants’ Union on its establishment day on Saturday, the PM said that the government was serious to the welfare and security of civil servants.

Saying that bureaucracy is the country’s permanent government, the PM called upon the civil personnel to serve the citizens by being service-friendly, honest and impartial.

The PM also expressed the confidence that the Union would provide its organizational strength and assistance to provide services to the citizens, remaining under the legal framework.

On the occasion, PM Deuba honoured retired Secretary Gopinath Mainali with a shawl and letter of appreciation.

Also speaking at the programme, Nepali Congress senior leader Ramchandra Poudel and leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula urged the entire civil servants to work honestly since the success of the government lies in their effective and prompt service.

Source: National News Agency Nepal