Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Aman Lal Modi has said that the Federal Civil Service Act will be tabled in the ongoing session of the Parliament. "The federal civil service act has moved forward and I am ready to table it in this session of the parliament," he said.

Addressing the convention of the Nepal National Civil Servants Association, Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers Departmental Committee on Wednesday, Minister Modi reminded that he had said on the day he assumed office that he would introduce the Federal Civil Service Act, and shared that it is now with the ministries of law and finance for consent", said Minister Modi.

Minister Modi also said that he has discussed with the concerned stakeholders with the aim of incorporating every sides' sentiment and suggestions into the Act.

On a different note, he said maintaining good governance is his priority, which he started by putting an end to the tendency of working at the local level through officiating heads.

On the occasion, Federal Affairs Minister Modi also instructed the employees to deliver service to the people by keeping service of the people as their first priority.

Source: National News Agency -RSS