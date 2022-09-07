General

The much-awaited Federal Education Bill has reached to the Legislative Committee of the Council of Ministers.

A meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday decided to send the bill to the committee, informed Minister for Education, Science and Technology Devendra Poudel.

He further shared that the bill would be registered at the federal parliament once it came back from the cabinet committee.

It may be noted that the relevant parliamentary thematic committees and education stakeholders had been drawing government's attention to bring a Federal Education Act in congruent with the new Constitution by replacing the Education Act, 2028 BS.

The ministry was preparing to float a proposal of fixing National Education Day date in the cabinet, it was shared. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal