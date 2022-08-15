General

Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Rajendra Prasad Shrestha has said that the Federal Government cannot prevail over the Province Government in the use of rights ensured by the Constitution of Nepal.

At an interaction programme on Federal Governance Strengthening organised by the Federalism Implementation Study and Monitoring Parliamentary Special Committee under the National Assembly here on Monday, Minister Shrestha stated that the Federal Government cannot snatch the rights until majority of the provinces decide as per the constitution.

Minister Shrestha argued that problem in implementation of the federalism was created for lack of laws on the power of the provinces, federal civil service act and poor status of fiscal federalism at the local level.

"Attention has been drawn on a complaint that the Federal (Government) did not rights. Several issues relating to officials' management shall be addressed after making the Federal Civil Service Act. Drafting of the bill is ongoing by taking theoretical consensus," according to Minister Shrestha.

As proposed in the draft, only the chief secretary of the Federal Civil Service would be deployed in the province, and secretary and chief administrative officer would not be deployed from the federal like the existing practice, Shrestha said.

Likewise, he urged the province governments to make the Province Civil Service Act.

Minister Shrestha was of the view that mutual cooperation and co-existence would help institutionalise federalism.

During the programme, Special Committee's Coordinator Khimlal Devkota said inclusive democracy would not be strengthened without federalism.

Source: National News Agency Nepal